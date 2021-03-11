Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYHTY opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. Ryman Healthcare has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $57.44.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

