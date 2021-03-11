S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

