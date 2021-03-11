Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the February 11th total of 190,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 469.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $$26.55 on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Saab AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems. It also provides ground combat weapons, missile systems, torpedoes, unmanned underwater vehicles, training and simulation systems, and signature management systems for armed forces; and niche products for the civil and defense market, such as underwater vehicles for the offshore industry.

