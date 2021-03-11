Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 341,617 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,852,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,191,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,291 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 370,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48,472 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

