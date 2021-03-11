Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.47). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Sabre stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 650.0% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 776,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 144.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

