Safe Haven Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.01 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

