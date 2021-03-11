Safe (SAFE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,136.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $64,136.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001281 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 103.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

