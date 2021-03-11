Safex Token (SFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.52 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Safex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $25.52 million and $13,428.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 151.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

