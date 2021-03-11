Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.
Saia stock opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32.
In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $62,669,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Saia by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
