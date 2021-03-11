Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

Saia stock opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $62,669,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Saia by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

