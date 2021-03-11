SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Trading 6.4% Higher

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.70. 975,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,114,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,322.68 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,231,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

