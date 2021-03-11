Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SAPMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saipem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAPMY stock remained flat at $$5.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

