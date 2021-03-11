salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lifted by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $12,497,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 50,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 320,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $5.36 on Tuesday, hitting $213.08. The stock had a trading volume of 193,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

