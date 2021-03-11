Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

