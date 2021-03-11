Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.06

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €18.06 ($21.25) and traded as high as €25.82 ($30.38). Salzgitter shares last traded at €25.25 ($29.71), with a volume of 263,003 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SZG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.22 ($21.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

