Sana Biotechnology (SANA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/8/2021 – Sana Biotechnology is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Sana Biotechnology is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Sana Biotechnology is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SANA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 364,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,384. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

