Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Short Interest Up 982.2% in February

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 982.2% from the February 11th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBG. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000.

NYSE SBG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,379. Sandbridge Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

