Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

LHA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.16 ($8.43).

LHA opened at €12.38 ($14.56) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.47. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.99.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

