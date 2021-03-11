Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

SNY stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

