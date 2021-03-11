Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,476 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up 1.5% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.60% of Sanofi worth $1,943,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

