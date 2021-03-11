Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.46

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 11352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

SC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth about $390,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. WS Management Lllp raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

