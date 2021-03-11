Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the February 11th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000.

NASDAQ SRSA opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

