Sasco Capital Inc. CT Buys New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 187,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 384,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 258,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,726. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.