Sasco Capital Inc. CT Decreases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the quarter. Stericycle makes up 2.0% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.22% of Stericycle worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 92,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 655,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Shares of SRCL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

