Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $25.76 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 3.6% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $25,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.