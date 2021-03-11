Sasco Capital Inc. CT Invests $14.35 Million in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 807,779 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,000. Bed Bath & Beyond makes up approximately 2.0% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.67% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 174,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572,779. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

