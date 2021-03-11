Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases 28,330 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,330 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises 3.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,388. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

