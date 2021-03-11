Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.