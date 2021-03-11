Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $121.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

