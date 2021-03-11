Sasco Capital Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 101,370 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 22.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Sysco by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,487. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,166.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $83.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

