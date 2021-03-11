Sasco Capital Inc. CT Reduces Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,286,463 shares during the quarter. VEREIT accounts for 4.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.38% of VEREIT worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. 4,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

