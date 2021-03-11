Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 68,790 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,790 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.95.

Shares of OC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 5,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

