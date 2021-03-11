Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading Up 3.1%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF)’s share price was up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.70. Approximately 611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22.

Sasol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SASOF)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

