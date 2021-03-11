Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down to $1.79

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.57. Savara shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 115,149 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVRA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

In other news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,522.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

