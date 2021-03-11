Savills plc (LON:SVS) to Issue GBX 17 Dividend

Savills plc (LON:SVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Savills stock opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.72) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 951.55. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,193 ($15.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61.
Savills Company Profile
