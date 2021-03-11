Savills plc (LON:SVS) to Issue GBX 17 Dividend

Savills plc (LON:SVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Savills stock opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.72) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 951.55. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,193 ($15.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.