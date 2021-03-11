SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $309.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $249.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.34. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,665.49 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

