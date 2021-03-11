Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Scandium International Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.28.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
