Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the February 11th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scandium International Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,075. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.28.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

