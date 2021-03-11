Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.92 ($8.14).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock opened at €7.12 ($8.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.18. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.