Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.
SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.
SNDR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 4,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after buying an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 118,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.