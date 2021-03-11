Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

SNDR traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 4,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,216. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after buying an additional 197,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 118,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

