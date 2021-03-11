Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SRRK stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.