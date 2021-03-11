Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,139.50

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,139.50 ($41.02) and traded as high as GBX 3,420 ($44.68). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,360 ($43.90), with a volume of 260,511 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,496.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,139.50. The firm has a market cap of £9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

