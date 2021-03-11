Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

FNDF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,959. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $32.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

