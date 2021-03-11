Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,105 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 4.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. 840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,360. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.