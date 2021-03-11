Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.21. 14,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,712. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.