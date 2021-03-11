Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SCHB stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.94. 571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.40. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

