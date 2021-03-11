Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,252,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.36. 72,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,085. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $72.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96.

