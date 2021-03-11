Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,177. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

