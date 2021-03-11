Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Lifted by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 5.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. 2,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,323. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

