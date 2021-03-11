Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS SCND traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

In other news, Director Marcus Frampton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $65,043.00. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.