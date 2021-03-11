SciPlay (SCPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – SciPlay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

3/2/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/22/2021 – SciPlay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SciPlay was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

2/8/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – SciPlay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,986. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

