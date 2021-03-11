SciPlay (SCPL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/8/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – SciPlay was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “
- 3/2/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 2/22/2021 – SciPlay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – SciPlay was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.
- 2/8/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – SciPlay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “
NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,986. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.