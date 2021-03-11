Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

