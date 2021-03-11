SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEA will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $577,226,000 after buying an additional 566,275 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.